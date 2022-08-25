Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Down 5.3%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 1,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 315,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Super Group Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $334.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.69 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Group Limited will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Super Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,811,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after purchasing an additional 453,783 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Group by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,285 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,213,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

