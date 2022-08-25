Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-$1.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.57 billion-$10.57 billion.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance
OTCMKTS STBFY traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 26,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,719. Suntory Beverage & Food has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile
