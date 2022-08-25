Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Director Purchases C$64,843.00 in Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) Director Christopher Raymond Seasons acquired 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$42.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,843.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,843.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SU opened at C$44.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.14. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$22.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$42.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.87.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 7.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.95.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

