Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Director Purchases C$64,843.00 in Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) Director Christopher Raymond Seasons acquired 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$42.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,843.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,843.
Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of SU opened at C$44.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.14. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$22.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$42.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.87.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 7.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.95.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
