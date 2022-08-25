Stream Protocol (STPL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34,697.00

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $850,712.53 and approximately $34,697.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,497.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00128948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076671 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

