StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 1.6 %

SDPI opened at $0.90 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 million and a P/E ratio of 30.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.92.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

