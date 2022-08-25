Stock Traders Buy High Volume of First Solar Call Options (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 20,890 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 62% compared to the average volume of 12,856 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $104.50 in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.08.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FSLR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.97. 43,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,155. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 208.42 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average is $77.24.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,255. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.