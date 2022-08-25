Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 25th (AAP, ADSK, AMH, AT1, BEKE, BMW, BOX, BZUN, CF, CPB)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 25th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $250.00 to $220.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $238.00 to $228.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $199.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $255.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $285.00 to $270.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $255.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $258.00 to $277.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $263.00 to $275.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $264.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.50 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €5.00 ($5.10) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €3.60 ($3.67) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($91.84) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $35.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $128.00.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $49.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $180.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $225.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $260.00 to $215.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $255.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $215.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $330.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $223.00 to $207.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $315.00 to $250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $200.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $189.00 to $179.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $230.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $218.00 to $202.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $250.00 to $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $245.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus to $200.00.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $26.00.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €114.00 ($116.33) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €76.00 ($77.55) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €75.00 ($76.53) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €24.70 ($25.20) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $18.25 to $15.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $121.00 to $133.00.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $145.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $43.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $29.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $31.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $30.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $17.50 to $16.50. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €80.00 ($81.63) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $55.00.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $270.00.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $2.65 to $1.70.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $58.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $75.00.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $80.00 to $65.00.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $7.00.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $3.00.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.50 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $18.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $285.00 to $370.00.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 400 ($4.83). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $95.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $94.00 to $105.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $190.00 to $160.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $370.00 to $280.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $135.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was given a $205.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $228.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $190.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $240.00 to $210.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $220.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $250.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $230.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $180.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $216.00 to $198.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $165.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $285.00 to $248.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Park National (NYSE:PRK) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $33.00.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $3.00 to $3.60. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 650 ($7.85). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €104.00 ($106.12) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €56.00 ($57.14) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $184.00 to $197.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $215.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $200.00 to $225.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $220.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $215.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $230.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $185.00 to $200.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $210.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $207.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $192.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $255.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $190.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $180.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $170.00 to $197.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $180.00 to $210.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $152.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $117.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $133.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $139.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $120.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $120.00 to $115.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $135.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €155.00 ($158.16) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €119.00 ($121.43) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €165.00 ($168.37) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $11.75 to $12.75. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley to C$12.75. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $62.00 to $50.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley to $383.33. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target cut by Wedbush to $360.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $20.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $19.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $155.00 to $190.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $192.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $170.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $165.00 to $195.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $192.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $79.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $16.00.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $23.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $15.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

