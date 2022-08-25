Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 25th (AAP, ADSK, AMH, AT1, BEKE, BMW, BOX, BZUN, CF, CPB)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 25th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $250.00 to $220.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $238.00 to $228.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $199.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $255.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $285.00 to $270.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $255.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $258.00 to $277.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $263.00 to $275.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $264.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.50 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €5.00 ($5.10) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €3.60 ($3.67) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($91.84) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $35.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $128.00.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $49.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $180.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $225.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $225.00 to $210.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $260.00 to $215.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $225.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $255.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $215.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $330.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $223.00 to $207.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $315.00 to $250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $200.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $189.00 to $179.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $230.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $218.00 to $202.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $250.00 to $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $245.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus to $200.00.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $26.00.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €114.00 ($116.33) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €76.00 ($77.55) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €75.00 ($76.53) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €24.70 ($25.20) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $18.25 to $15.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $121.00 to $133.00.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $145.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $43.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $29.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $31.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $30.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $17.50 to $16.50. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €80.00 ($81.63) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $55.00.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $270.00.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $2.65 to $1.70.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $58.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $75.00.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $80.00 to $65.00.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $7.00.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $3.00.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.50 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $18.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $285.00 to $370.00.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 400 ($4.83). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $95.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $94.00 to $105.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $190.00 to $160.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $370.00 to $280.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $135.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was given a $205.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $228.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $190.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $240.00 to $210.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $220.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $250.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $230.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $180.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $216.00 to $198.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $165.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $285.00 to $248.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Park National (NYSE:PRK) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $135.00.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $33.00.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $3.00 to $3.60. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 650 ($7.85). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €104.00 ($106.12) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €56.00 ($57.14) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $184.00 to $197.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $215.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $200.00 to $225.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $220.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $215.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $230.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $185.00 to $200.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $230.00 to $235.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $210.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. from $230.00 to $235.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $207.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $192.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $255.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $190.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $180.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $170.00 to $197.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $180.00 to $210.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $110.00 to $95.00. Cowen Inc. currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $152.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $110.00 to $95.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $117.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $133.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $139.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $120.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $120.00 to $115.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $135.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €155.00 ($158.16) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €119.00 ($121.43) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €165.00 ($168.37) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $11.75 to $12.75. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley to C$12.75. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $62.00 to $50.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley to $383.33. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target cut by Wedbush to $360.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $20.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $19.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $155.00 to $190.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $192.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $170.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $165.00 to $195.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $192.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $79.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $16.00.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $23.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $15.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

