Stephens Boosts Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Price Target to $101.00

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DORM. StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $97.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.52. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,950,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dorman Products by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 229,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dorman Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Dorman Products by 17.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 129,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.