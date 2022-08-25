Starfox Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,306 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Starfox Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.2% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,786 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,078 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,504,690. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

