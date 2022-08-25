Starfox Financial Services LLC Invests $14.40 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Starfox Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,400,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 11.4% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Starfox Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 336,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 256,971 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.92. 190,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,961,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.84. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.99 and a one year high of $117.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

