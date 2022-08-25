Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,652 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 56,403 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.53. 59,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.