Standard Protocol (STND) Achieves Market Cap of $687,741.52

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $687,741.52 and approximately $116,963.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00769266 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Standard Protocol Profile
Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.
Standard Protocol Coin Trading
