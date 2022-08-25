Standard Protocol (STND) Achieves Market Cap of $687,741.52

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $687,741.52 and approximately $116,963.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00769266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

