Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAFGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.97), Fidelity Earnings reports. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAF opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87.

Separately, Greenridge Global cut their price target on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

