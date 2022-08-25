Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.97), Fidelity Earnings reports. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Staffing 360 Solutions Price Performance

Shares of STAF traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,059. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. Staffing 360 Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Greenridge Global cut their target price on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

