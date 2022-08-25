Splyt (SHOPX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $320,718.00

Splyt (SHOPX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Splyt has a market cap of $3.14 million and $320,718.00 worth of Splyt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splyt coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Splyt has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00763315 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016013 BTC.
Splyt Coin Profile
Splyt’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,695,751 coins. Splyt’s official Twitter account is @splytcore.
Buying and Selling Splyt
Receive News & Updates for Splyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splyt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.