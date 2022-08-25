Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Splunk Trading Down 11.4 %

Splunk stock traded down $12.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.76. 90,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Splunk by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

