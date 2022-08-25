Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Splunk Trading Down 13.7 %
Shares of SPLK stock traded down $15.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.24. 63,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.68. Splunk has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Splunk
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.
Splunk Company Profile
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
