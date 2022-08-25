Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $54.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of SPR opened at $32.06 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08.

Spirit AeroSystems Announces Dividend

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,793,000 after buying an additional 68,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,631,000 after purchasing an additional 329,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.