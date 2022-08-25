Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on SR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.33.

Spire stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spire will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 27.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spire by 15.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

