SPINDLE Trading Up 117.3% Over Last 7 Days (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $515,697.19 and approximately $1,681.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 117.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.23 or 1.00006516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00060215 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00229100 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00157462 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00237548 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00054344 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00060638 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004021 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004612 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

