Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 560,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,065,000. Nocturne Acquisition comprises about 1.2% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 3.78% of Nocturne Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBTC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 8,235.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 201,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 198,729 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 14.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 47,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nocturne Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MBTC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.29. 102,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,130. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.

About Nocturne Acquisition

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

