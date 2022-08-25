S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,144 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $32,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Performance
S&P Global stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $375.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $125.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.
Insider Transactions at S&P Global
In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
