Sovryn Tops One Day Trading Volume of $125,016.00 (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $11.89 million and $125,016.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sovryn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002132 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00767941 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015908 BTC.
Sovryn Coin Profile
Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,394,310 coins. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Sovryn Coin Trading
