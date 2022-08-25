Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Director William Hazelip Purchases 2,500 Shares

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) Director William Hazelip purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $11,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Soluna Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLNH opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 63.62%. The company had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Soluna by 21.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Soluna by 4,429.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soluna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Soluna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Soluna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Soluna from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

