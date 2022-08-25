Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Director William Hazelip Purchases 2,500 Shares

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) Director William Hazelip purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $11,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Soluna Trading Up 7.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SLNH opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 63.62%. The company had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Soluna from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.
