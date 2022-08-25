Solanium (SLIM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.10 Million

Solanium (SLIM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solanium has a market cap of $11.03 million and $1.10 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00769680 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

