Smoothy (SMTY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $240,055.00

Smoothy (SMTY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $71,593.03 and $240,055.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00764355 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015987 BTC.
Smoothy Profile
Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.
