Smaugs NFT (SMG) Price Up 94.1% This Week

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded up 94.1% against the US dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $39,656.81 and approximately $182.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00774862 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016246 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars.

