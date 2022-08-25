SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
