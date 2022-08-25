Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Trading 3.1% Higher

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $1.99. 90,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 325,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Smart Sand from $2.15 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Smart Sand Trading Down 3.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 8.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 85.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 43,575 shares in the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.
