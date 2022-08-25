Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Trading 3.1% Higher

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $1.99. 90,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 325,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Smart Sand from $2.15 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Smart Sand Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95.

Insider Transactions at Smart Sand

Institutional Trading of Smart Sand

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 2,552,462 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $8,116,829.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Smart Sand news, COO William John Young sold 29,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $101,364.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,602 shares in the company, valued at $860,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 2,552,462 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $8,116,829.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,200,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,592,712 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,656. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 8.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 85.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 43,575 shares in the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

