Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.45.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.86. 4,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,143. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $186.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after purchasing an additional 209,777 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $22,762,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 34.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $58,597,000 after purchasing an additional 161,893 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $182,110,000 after purchasing an additional 145,794 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.