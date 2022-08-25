Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Trading Down 2.8%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

