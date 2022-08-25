Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 410,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Simmons First National has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $32.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Simmons First National by 10.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Simmons First National by 47.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Simmons First National by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.