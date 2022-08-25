SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Director Charles W. Wampler Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $235,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,436.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SilverBow Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $834.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after buying an additional 256,337 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,656,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 474.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 191,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

