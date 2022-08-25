Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Shares Up 1.4%

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.67. 57,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 96,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Sigilon Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigilon Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 58.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

