SIG (LON:SHI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.56

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.56 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 30.98 ($0.37). SIG shares last traded at GBX 31.70 ($0.38), with a volume of 975,519 shares trading hands.

SIG Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £388.39 million and a P/E ratio of -13.70.

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation and building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

