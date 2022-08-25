Short Interest in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT) Declines By 93.0%

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. 9,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,307. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.26.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Company Profile

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

