Short Interest in Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Decreases By 83.3%

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Workspace Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKPPF remained flat at $7.09 during trading hours on Thursday. 49 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $13.54.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.