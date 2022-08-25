Short Interest in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Declines By 69.9%

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the July 31st total of 105,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Steel Connect Stock Performance
Shares of STCN stock remained flat at $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 6,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,652. Steel Connect has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28.
Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Connect
About Steel Connect
Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steel Connect (STCN)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.