Short Interest in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Declines By 69.9%

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the July 31st total of 105,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Steel Connect Stock Performance

Shares of STCN stock remained flat at $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 6,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,652. Steel Connect has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Connect

About Steel Connect

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STCN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 24.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

