Short Interest in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP) Decreases By 71.4%

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the July 31st total of 21,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAP. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 by 17.2% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 by 73.5% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,742. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02.

About Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-based mobility businesses.

