Short Interest in Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Declines By 69.9%

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the July 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Advancement

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mission Advancement by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mission Advancement by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 94,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mission Advancement by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 827,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,719 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Advancement Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MACC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,541. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Mission Advancement has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Mission Advancement Company Profile

Mission Advancement Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mission Advancement Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

