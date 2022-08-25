Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Decreases By 83.5%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the July 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.4 %

HENKY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 172,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Societe Generale lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €74.00 ($75.51) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

