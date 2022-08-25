Short Interest in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Rises By 3,011.1%

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 3,011.1% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chenghe Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,525,000.

Get Chenghe Acquisition alerts:

Chenghe Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CHEA stock remained flat at $10.07 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02. Chenghe Acquisition has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.10.

Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chenghe Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenghe Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.