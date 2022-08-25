Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Expands By 1,300.0%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Price Performance
CBDS remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. Cannabis Sativa has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.42.
About Cannabis Sativa
