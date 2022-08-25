Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Expands By 1,300.0%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Price Performance

CBDS remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. Cannabis Sativa has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.42.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

