Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Grows By 4,941.2%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a growth of 4,941.2% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Next Level Private LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 416,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 233.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 47,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 33,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CII stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.80. 1,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,322. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $22.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.