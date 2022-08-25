Short Interest in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Declines By 99.3%

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the July 31st total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Biotech Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Biotech Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.89. 12,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,976. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. Biotech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biotech Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Biotech Acquisition by 138.0% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

