Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Rises By 353.6%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, an increase of 353.6% from the July 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 48,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,632. Benitec Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Benitec Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.