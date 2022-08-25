Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Rises By 698.4%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 698.4% from the July 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bank of China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BACHY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.69. 78,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,082. Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51.

Bank of China Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.7319 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

