Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Decreases By 78.7%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the July 31st total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARZGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €18.50 ($18.88) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Assicurazioni Generali from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €18.75 ($19.13) to €17.20 ($17.55) in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Up 2.0 %

ARZGY traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 73,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,818. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Further Reading

