Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Expands By 700.0%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Andritz Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of ADRZY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.58. 439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Andritz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADRZY. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €59.00 ($60.20) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Andritz from €63.00 ($64.29) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andritz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.