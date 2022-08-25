Short Interest in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Decreases By 76.5%

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the July 31st total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 19.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 117,628 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 272.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 372,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 272,716 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 56.3% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 34.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 706,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 180,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

AltEnergy Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEAE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,311. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

